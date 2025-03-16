Hot Property: Cambridge School of Culinary Arts Cafe

What: Cambridge School of Culinary Arts Cafe

Where: 1995 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

Built: 2024

Owner: Acorn Development

A cafe and bakery run by the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts graduates occupies the final retail space at St. James Place, a mixed-use development in Porter Square.

Needham-based Nauset Construction completed the interior fitout for the alumni-run enterprise, which is located across from the culinary arts school’s campus.

Operating since February and designed by Somerville-based Centrepoint Architects, the 800-square-foot café sells baked goods from the campus’s kitchen and beverages from local vendors, along with cookbooks and groceries.

The retail space is part of the 46-unit condominium development at the St. James Episcopal Church property.

They Said It:

“The CSCA Café completes our vision for St. James Place. Not only does the café provide a wonderful amenity for our residents and the surrounding community, but it also supports the goals of the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts, which has been a vital part of the neighborhood fabric for the past 50 years.”

— Phil Terzis, vice president of development, Acorn Holdings