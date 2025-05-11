Hot Property: CanalSide Food + Drink

What: CanalSide Food + Drink

Where: CambridgeSide Place, Cambridge

Owner: New England Development

Built: 2024

The transformation of CambridgeSide’s new food hall continues with this month’s opening of two new venues.

The CanalSide Food + Drink added Chilacates, a Mexican street food concept, and Fresh, which specializes in sandwiches and smoothies.

The new arrivals join a line-up that includes anoush’ella, Beard Papa’s, Caffé Nero, DalMoros Fresh Pasta to Go, Far Out Ice Cream, InChu, Juicygreens, Lala’s Neapolitan-ish Pizza, Nu Burger, Sapporo Ramen, and Teazzi Tea Shop.

The new food hall surrounds C-Bar, a central bar serving craft cocktails, wine and beer at the East Cambridge retail complex.

They Said It:

“We are thrilled to welcome Chilacates and Fresh to CanalSide Food + Drink. Each brings delicious new dining options which perfectly complements CanalSide’s eateries serving a diverse variety of cuisines for every palate.”

— Melissa LaVita, regional marketing director, CambridgeSide