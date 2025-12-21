Hot Property: Charter School Main Building

What: Charter School Main Building

Where: Forest Street, Marlborough

Owner: Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School

Built: 2023-2025

A new academic building on the Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School campus includes administrative offices, classrooms and science labs.

Boston-based Finegold Alexander Architects designed the 17,000 square-foot facility which opened to students and staff in September. The charter school has an enrollment of 966 students in grades 6 through 12 from more than 30 communities, occupying a three-building campus located in a former office park.

In addition to the design of the new 17,000-square-foot Main Building, the project redesigned pick-up and drop-off areas to create clearer separation between vehicles and pedestrians.

Finegold Alexander’s recent experience in academic projects includes the Joseph Case Junior High School in Swansea and the New Educational Facility for The Community Group in Lawrence.

They Said It:

“We are thrilled to see the completion of the new Main Building – a place designed to support curiosity, collaboration, and discovery. It has been an incredibly rewarding process to partner with AMSA’s leadership to create a space that enriches the student learning experience and to expand the school’s academic footprint.”

— Regan Shields Ives, principal and K-12 studio leader, Finegold Alexander