Hot Property: Cruz Companies HQ

By Steve Adams | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Feb 16, 2025 | Reprints | Unlock Link | Print

Photo courtesy of Cruz Companies

What: Cruz Companies headquarters
Where: 280 Warren St., Roxbury
Owner: Cruz Companies
Built: 2020-2024

Boston-based Cruz Companies has completed its move to a new headquarters in a neighborhood where it’s been active in construction projects for decades.

The construction, development and property management company occupies 8,137 square feet of office space within the Michael E. Haynes Arms, a mixed-use development including 55 senior housing units developed by the Black-owned firm in Roxbury.

The move consolidates Cruz Companies’ construction, development and management divisions along with Cruz CARES, its charitable arm.

They Said It:

“We’re excited to enter 2025 with a robust and growing portfolio of multifamily and mixed-use developments, a larger presence in cities across the Eastern seaboard and beyond, and an enduring commitment to diversifying the building trades at every level from the project site to the boardroom.”
— Justin Cruz, chief operating officer, Cruz Companies

BT This Week's Paper

by Steve Adams
