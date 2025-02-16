Hot Property: Cruz Companies HQ

What: Cruz Companies headquarters

Where: 280 Warren St., Roxbury

Owner: Cruz Companies

Built: 2020-2024

Boston-based Cruz Companies has completed its move to a new headquarters in a neighborhood where it’s been active in construction projects for decades.

The construction, development and property management company occupies 8,137 square feet of office space within the Michael E. Haynes Arms, a mixed-use development including 55 senior housing units developed by the Black-owned firm in Roxbury.

The move consolidates Cruz Companies’ construction, development and management divisions along with Cruz CARES, its charitable arm.

They Said It:

“We’re excited to enter 2025 with a robust and growing portfolio of multifamily and mixed-use developments, a larger presence in cities across the Eastern seaboard and beyond, and an enduring commitment to diversifying the building trades at every level from the project site to the boardroom.”

— Justin Cruz, chief operating officer, Cruz Companies