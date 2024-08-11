Hot Property: Duo Chelsea

What: DUO

Where: 180 Central Ave., Chelsea

Owner: John M. Corcoran & Co., Joseph J. Corcoran Co. and Marcus Partners

Built: 2022-2024

A 330-unit apartment complex scheduled to open in November includes a roof deck with Boston skyline views and proximity to the MBTA Silver Line’s Eastern Avenue station in Chelsea.

Resident amenities at the 370,000-square-foot DUO complex include a lounge with arcade and TV, work-from-home space and café, a playground and courtyard with grill and seating. The pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units include quartz countertops, plank flooring and in-home laundry.

The property includes 96 apartments reserved for former public housing residents of the Innes apartments previously located on the site.

They Said It:

“DUO offers an unmatched location, high-quality finishes and phenomenal amenities to today’s savvy renters.”

— Cynthia Buckley, marketing director, John M. Corcoran & Co.