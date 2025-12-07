Hot Property: Eastern Edge Food Hall

What: Eastern Edge food hall

Where: 290 Main St., Cambridge

Owner: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Built: 2025-2026

MIT graduate students in a new Kendall Square housing tower will have access to a wide range of global cuisine without leaving the building.

The 11,000 square-foot Eastern Edge food hall will occupy ground-floor space within the 290 Main St. development in early 2026.

Confirmed operators include local vegetarian chain Clover, burger vendor Juicy Jay’s, Korean bowl specialists Perillas, street food operator Viet Citron and fried chicken restaurant Everybody Gotta Eat. Another four vendors will complete the line-up.

The 275-capacity food hall is managed by Gather Group, a subsidiary of Ithaka Hospitality Partners.

They Said It:

“Eastern Edge brings together the culinary excellence, creativity, and authenticity that define Cambridge and Greater Boston. From design to the curation of our culinary lineup, our vision has been to craft a destination that supports local chefs while offering guests an exceptional and welcoming experience.”

— Hans van der Reijden, founder and CEO, Gather Group