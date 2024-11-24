Hot Property: Farokhzad Mathematics Center

What: Farokhzad Mathematics Center

Where: Milton Academy

Owner: Milton Academy

Built: 2021-2024

Milton Academy’s former Cox Library has a new incarnation as the home of a new learning center enhancing STEM instruction.

Located at the heart of Milton’s 125-acre campus, the Farokhzad Mathematics Center includes 20 new classrooms for grades seven through 12, collaborative areas and an assembly room.

Skanska completed the initial phase of the renovation project in 2021, renovating the lower level to create swing classrooms during construction of the new library in Wigglesworth Hall.

Skanska began the second phase in May 2023 including interior demolition, abatement and construction of a grand central staircase, breakout rooms, patio and classrooms with writable surfaces on every wall. The project included mechanical system upgrades to the 4-story Brutalist-style structure, including new air handling and condensing units.

They Said It:

“Adaptive reuse not only allows construction dollars to go farther – maximizing the return on investment – it also lowers carbon emissions, improves energy efficiency, and preserves the architectural identity of the campus.”

— Heidi Vanderbilt Brown, chief financial and operating officer, Milton Academy