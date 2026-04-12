Hot Property: Flats at 8th

What: Flats at 8th

Where: New Bedford

Owner: Alinea Capital

Built: 2024-2026

A 52-unit development transformed a former Registry of Motor Vehicles property in downtown New Bedford into affordable housing.

Boston-based Alinea Capital developed the Flats on 8th project using a combination of subsidies including a $1 million American Rescue Plan Act grant, $2 million in HOME funding and state financing sources that included the Executive Office of Livable Communities, MassHousing and the Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp. Additional construction financing was provided by JPMorgan Chase.

Designed by DHK Architects, The Flats at 8th is 85 percent leased. Topped with a solar array, the project includes 19 underground parking spaces and is managed by WinnResidential.

They Said It:

“We’re proud to support Flats at 8th, an important project that expands the supply of affordable housing in a city that’s building for the future. At J.P. Morgan, our affordable housing investment work is rooted in the idea that strong communities create opportunity. Through a proven public and private collaboration, we’re investing in places where families can put down roots, build stability and access opportunity, helping foster a more resilient community in New Bedford.”

— Jenny Fauth, executive director, J.P. Morgan Community Development Banking