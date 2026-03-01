Hot Property: Forte Apartment Renovations

What: Forte Apartment Renovations

Where: 1440 Beacon St., Brookline

Owner: Wingate Companies

Built: 2025-2026

Almost four years into its ownership of a Brookline apartment building, Newton-based Wingate Companies has earned praise for common area renovations that aim to give the 1949 property a more luxurious feel.

Dario Designs of Northborough, now part of engineering and design firm Haley Ward, reimagined the lobby by punching nearly floor-to-ceiling windows in the facade to bring natural light into new coworking and lounge spaces for tenants, showing off finishes like a marble-clad fireplace and black granite-wrapped structural columns.

Other renovations included new MEP systems, including mini-splits, a new fitness center, a dedicated parcel and mail room, a laundry facility and a pet-washing station, storage cages and bike storage, plus outdoor upgrades like a pair of grill pits, privacy screen, outdoor furniture and a 200-foot-long garden bed.

Installed by Nauset Construction, whose workers also upgraded the mechanicals and reinforced concrete and masonry, the renovations earned the Coolidge Corner-adjacent property the 2025 “Renovated Community of the Year” award from the Massachusetts Apartment Association.

They Said It:

“Our goal when we purchased 1440 Beacon in 2022 was to bring this property fully into the 21st century while minimizing any disruption to our residents. Nauset’s experience working within an occupied building while completing the extensive upgrades was critical to the project’s success. The new lobby, amenities, and transformed exterior firmly position Forte at 1440 Beacon as one of the premier luxury apartment communities in the area.”

— Michael Siciliano, senior vice president of acquisitions, Wingate Companies