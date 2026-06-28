Hot Property: Hilton Boston Back Bay

What: Hilton Boston Back Bay

Where: 40 Dalton St., Boston

Owner: Certares and Belcourt Capital Partners

Built: 1983

A multi-million-dollar renovation has updated the 401-room Hilton Boston Back Bay hotel’s meeting and event venues and expanded its fitness center to prioritize wellness.

The project updated the hotel’s 13 meeting and event spaces, spanning 15,000 square feet and ranging from ballrooms to boardrooms, with new brushed brass detailing and skylights. This summer, the hotel will launch The Commonwealth, a new 2,500-square-foot event venue with abundant natural light.

The 3,500-square-foot indoor-outdoor fitness center includes Peloton bikes, connected Life Fitness equipment, dedicated strength-training areas and an outdoor wellness space designed for movement classes and private programming.

Managed by Highgate, the property also includes a redesigned lobby with patterned marble surfaces and the new 40 Dalton Kitchen & Bar.

They Said It:

“Back Bay has always been one of Boston’s most dynamic districts, and today that energy is only accelerating. Here on Dalton Street, we’re at the epicenter of the momentum shaping the neighborhood’s next chapter. Our renovation was inspired by that energy, bringing guests a more contemporary Hilton experience defined by thoughtful design, elevated dining, wellness, and technology.”

— Mohamed Hashesh, general manager, Hilton Boston Back Bay