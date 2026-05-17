Hot Property: Innovation and Design Building

What: Innovation and Design Building

Where: 21 Drydock Ave., Boston

Owners: Related Beal and Jamestown

Built: 1918

Companies have signed more than 225,000 in new leases and renewals over the past year at the Innovation and Design Building in Boston, the former U.S. Army warehouse that’s now home to a wide range of office, research and design center tenants.

Software vendor AutoDesk, a longtime office space occupant at the 1.4 million square-foot complex, renewed its lease for 72,000 square feet.

Ratio Therapeutics, which develops radiopharmaceuticals for cancer patients, expanded from 19,000 to 36,000 square feet. America’s Test Kitchen and Elkus Manfredi Architects renewed their leases for 53,000 and 47,000 square feet, respectively.

In the Boston Design Center wing, vendors including Kravet, Cowtan & Tout, Scavolini, Quadrille, Ferrell Mittman and Osborne & Little all renewed their showroom leases.

They Said It:

“What makes the IDB special is the ecosystem – world-class technology companies, cutting-edge life science firms, and the design industry’s most celebrated showrooms all under one roof, each making the building more dynamic for everyone else,”

— Greg McQuade, senior vice president, Jamestown