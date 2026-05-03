Hot Property: International Place

By Steve Adams | Banker & Tradesman Staff | May 3, 2026 | Reprints | Unlock Link | Print

Photo courtesy of The Chiofaro Company

What: International Place
Where: Boston
Owner: The Chiofaro Company
Built: 1987 and 1992

Relocation plans by national law firm McCarter & English LLP’s Boston offices will fill 47,466 square feet at One International Place in Boston in May 2027.

McCarter & English will relocate in May 2027 from 265 Franklin St.

The transaction follows KKR’s decision to consolidate its local offices at Two International Place, signing a 15-year lease in September for 132,529 square feet.

A $100 million repositioning project nearing completion includes the Aries Club, a tenant amenity that includes meeting and collaboration space, lounge and bar, event spaces and an outdoor terrace.

They Said It:

“Our move to this sophisticated space reflects more than a change of address – it signals an evolution aligned with the expectations of our clients. A thoughtfully designed, modern workspace not only enhances collaboration and efficiency among attorneys, but also conveys confidence, discretion and credibility to clients who entrust the firm with their most critical matters.”
— Maria Laccotripe Zacharakis, Boston Office Managing Partner, McCarter & English

The Aries Club. Image by Michael Stavaridis | Courtesy of Gensler

The Aries Club. Image by Michael Stavaridis | Courtesy of Gensler

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Hot Property: International Place

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