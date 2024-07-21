Hot Property: Juniper

What: Juniper

Where: 201 Mill Road, Everett

Owner: Greystar

Built: 2024-2026

Greystar’s Juniper multifamily development in Everett’s Commercial Triangle will include 416 apartments, three interior courtyards and a golf simulator lounge.

The 7-story building which broke ground this summer is the second phase of the 1690 Revere Beach Parkway development containing a combined 10,500 square feet of retail space.

The first phase of the 1690 Revere Beach Parkway development, known as Jade, will deliver 325 units in early 2025.

Juniper is Greystar’s fifth residential development in Everett comprising 1,905 total apartments and over $880 million in investment.

They Said It:

“Juniper, alongside our numerous Everett developments, will transform and rejuvenate the city’s streetscape while bringing hundreds of new housing opportunities to current and future residents. Greystar remains committed to our efforts in the Commercial Triangle District’s emergence as a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood and look forward to continuing our work in this community.”

— Gary Kerr, senior managing director of development, Greystar