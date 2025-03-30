Hot Property: Leland House

What: Leland House

Where: 21 Newton St., Waltham

Owner: 2Life Communities

Built: 2023-2025

Senior housing developer and operator 2Life Communities celebrated the completion of Leland House, a 68-apartment community for older adults in Waltham.

The project replaced a century-old rest home with affordable apartments available to households earning up to 60 percent of area median income. Ground-floor amenities include a library, lounges, game and wellness rooms and classrooms.

Boston-based 2Life Communities acquired the property in 2022 and broke ground in 2023. The project team includes architects PCA, general contractor Dellbrook|JKS, landscape and civil engineer Stantec, sustainable development consultant New Ecology, and attorneys Klein Hornig LLP.

They Said It:

“Older adults do not want to be isolated. They don’t want housing opportunities seven miles out of the center of town, or in the middle of a parking lot, or at the end of some long road. They want to be in town, close to transportation, entertainment, food, the pharmacy, the senior center, the library, and the list goes on.”

— Robin Lipson, secretary, Massachusetts Executive Office of Aging and Independence