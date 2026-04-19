Hot Property: Lyrik Back Bay

What: Lyrik Back Bay

Where: 400 Newbury St.

Owner: Samuels & Associates

Built: 2020-2025

Lyrik Back Bay celebrates the arrival of spring with two restaurant openings and a new public art installation.

The 250-seat Avra Estiatorio serves up Greek cuisine in a Mediterranean atmosphere decorated with crystallized hexagonal panels, Greek amphoras, sculptural olive trees and a fish market display featuring seafood flown in daily.

Rosa y Marigold, a 100-seat restaurant by JuanMa Calderón and Maria Rondeau, offers a menu including ceviches, causas and grilled beef heart skewers prepared in an open kitchen. Live music and DJ sets of jazz and Latin fusion are planned in a collaboration with Berklee College of Music.

The new arrivals join existing retail tenants Bubble Bath, CHICHA San Chen, George Howell Coffee, Pink Carrot and Rivian at the development, which is anchored by citizenM hotel and an office building occupied by the headquarters of The LEGO Group and CarGurus.

Seasonal art installation Meerkat Mob returns to herald the approach of warm weather. Double Heart, a sculpture by the late artist and architect Gaetano Pesce, punctuates Lyrik’s sunset deck.

They Said It:

“The marquee openings of Avra and Rosa y Marigold mark a significant milestone for Lyrik, alongside the energy of Marathon Weekend and our growing collection of partners. At Samuels & Associates, we believe in curating environments that bring people together, and this is a defining example of that vision in action.”

— Peter Sougarides, Principal & Co-President, Samuels & Associates