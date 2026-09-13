Hot Property: Merrimack College’s New Dorms

What: Shawsheen and Essex Residence Halls

Where: Andover Street, North Andover

Owner: Greystar, Merrimack College and Collegiate Housing Foundation

Built: 2024-2026

Tax-exempt bonds underwritten by Stifel and issued by MassDevelopment funded construction of Merrimack College’s new residence halls.

A public-private partnership of Greystar, Merrimack College and the nonprofit Collegiate Housing Foundation developed the new Shawsheen and Essex residence halls containing 537 total beds and 12,600 square feet of academic space. Cube 3 is the project architect.

The Shawsheen residence hall includes traditional student housing, while the Essex contains apartment-style accommodations with en-suite living rooms and bathrooms.

Greystar has developed over 2,000 units of housing in Massachusetts, including the recently completed Juniper in Everett and the under construction Whittenton Mills in Taunton.

They Said It:

“We have over 30 years of experience on college campuses across the country and are thrilled to have partnered with Merrimack College on the development of Shawsheen and Essex Residence Halls. Exceptional living spaces are integral to supporting student success, and we are incredibly excited to hear the early positive feedback from students already settling into their homes here for the year.”

— Ryan Souls, managing director of development, Greystar