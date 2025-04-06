Hot Property: New England Business Center

What: New England Business Center

Where: 10, 15, 18, 20 and 35 New England Business Center Drive, Andover

Owner: Andover MCB LLC

Built: 1998-1999

Nine tenants have leased office space at Andover’s New England Business Center since late 2023, bringing occupancy of the office park up to 96 percent.

Boston-based brokerage Hunneman represented ownership in the recent lease transactions totaling 40,420 square feet. The new tenants include TEC Refresh, Cascodium, Agri Mark, Northwestern Mutual, Merrimack Valley Psychological Associates, Oxford Global, Old Republic Title and NECC.

The 260,000-square-foot New England Business Center totals five buildings and includes a daycare and fitness center, conference rooms, cafeteria and cafe.

They Said It:

“In a challenging office market, tenants are more consciously looking for locations that accommodate their work, lifestyle, and wellness needs. Having ownership that is truly hands-on and invested in providing a premier office experience for their tenants is essential. They have really separated themselves and the assets from the competition.”

— Chris Curley, executive vice president, Hunneman