Hot Property: Newton’s Pattern District

What: Pattern District

Where: Oak Street, Needham Street and Tower Road, Newton

Owner: Northland

Built: 2025-2027

Northland’s 23-acre Newton Upper Falls project progressed with the completion of framing for the first residential building at the Pattern District.

Scheduled for completion in late 2027, the 315-unit project includes 55 income-restricted units and 32,000 square feet of retail space surrounding a 1.5-acre Village Green. The building is the first of 10 approved in a master plan for the site, which includes adaptive reuse of the former Saco Pettee textile mill, which was used as office space in recent decades, as 100 loft-style apartments.

The development is approved for a total of 822 apartments and 96,000 square feet of retail space. Project team members include Stantec Architecture and Landscape Architecture, Cube3 Studio, Streetsense, Steven Winter Associates, VHB, Haley & Aldrich, Cranshaw Construction and Erland Construction.

They Said It:

“Pattern District redefines what a thoughtful, responsible development looks like in the 21st century and what a neighborhood can be. We’re not just building housing – we’re creating a village that honors history, fosters connection, and sets a new standard for sustainable living, underpinned by walkability and green open space.”

— Lawrence Gottesdiener, founder and chairman, Northland