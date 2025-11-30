Hot Property: Omni Parker House

What: Omni Parker House

Where: 60 School St., Boston

Owner: Omni Hotels & Resorts

Built: 1927

Boston-based Shawmut Design and Construction has completed a $65 million renovation to the longest continuously operating hotel in the U.S.

Designed by architecture firm C+TC Design Studio, the project updated the Omni Parker House’s 551 guest rooms and 23,000 square feet of meeting and function space.

The updated lobby includes new marble flooring and carpeting bearing the Parker House crest. All 19 meeting rooms have been redesigned, including an executive boardroom occupying the Dickens Room and the Rooftop Ballroom. Premier suites, now known as “Legend Suites,” reference Boston history and figures, including the Harvey Parker Presidential Suite and the Freedom Trail Family Suite.

They Said It:

“From the spirited debates of Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow at the Saturday Club, to the camaraderie of Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, and David Ortiz, some of the world’s most venerated figures have walked these halls.”

— Susan Wilson, historian, Omni Parker House