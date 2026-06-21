Hot Property: Province Post

By Steve Adams | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Jun 21, 2026 | Reprints | Unlock Link | Print

Image courtesy of DBVW

What: Province Post
Where: 3 Jerome Smith Road, Provincetown
Owner: The Community Builders
Built: 2024-2026

Delphi Construction completed the Province Post project which redeveloped a former VFW Post property into a mixed-income housing community.

Designed by DBVW Architects, the 65-unit project includes a mixture of market-rate units and apartments reserved for households earning from below 30 percent to 80 percent of area median income.

Developers unveiled a memorial honoring the site’s legacy as the former Lewis A. Young Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3152 at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The project received funding from the town of Provincetown, MassHousing, EOHLC, CEDAC, Barnstable County and Cape Light Compact.

They Said It:

“The ribbon cutting for Province Post marks a significant milestone in TCB’s ongoing efforts to address the pressing need for affordable housing, particularly for working families in Provincetown.” — Rachana Crowley, vice president of real estate development, TCB

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at Province Post. Image courtesy of DBVW

 

 

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