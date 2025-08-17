Hot Property: Redgate’s New Headquarters

What: Redgate headquarters

Where: 100 Federal St., Boston

Owner: BXP

Built: 1971

Redgate’s new headquarters in Boston’s Financial District draws inspiration from the development and advisory firm’s residential projects, including a “living room” for casual coworking and gatherings.

The firm occupies 10,000 square feet at 100 Federal St., after hiring 11 new employees in the past six months as it expands its advisory practice and development business in New England, the mid-Atlantic region and the Carolinas.

Designed by SGA, the workspace blends collaborative and quiet spaces along with tech-enabled conference rooms.

Redgate now employs 57 people based in Boston, Bethesda, Maryland and Raleigh, North Carolina.

They Said It:

“Redgate has ambitious plans to double in size over the next decade, and our new space creates the catalyst for that growth. We led a thoughtful, inclusive process that incorporates feedback from our entire team to create a space that supports how we do our best work. Applying our expertise in tenant fit outs and move management to our own project has been a fulfilling experience.”

— Kyle Warwick, principal, Redgate