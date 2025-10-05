Hot Property: Takeda Theater at The Platform

What: Takeda Theater at The Platform

Where: 585 Kendall, Cambridge

Owner: BioMed Realty

Built: 2025-202

A 45,000 square-foot performing arts center at the 585 Kendall life science development will be known as The Takeda Theater at The Platform.

BioMed Realty is developing the 400-seat performance stage on the ground floor of the 600,000 square-foot lab and office tower leased to Takeda Pharmaceuticals’ Global Research & Development Center.

Scheduled to open in spring 2026, the Platform includes a 3,100 square-foot main stage, 125-seat cabaret stage, a rehearsal studio and a ground-floor commons including an indoor garden, bar and cafe.

Performance and rehearsal spaces will be available to independent artists and community organizations at subsidized rates, with 25 nights per year offered rent-free. One third of The Platform’s artistic programming will be curated by Global Arts Live, including music and dance performances.

They Said It:

“We are confident that our decision to enlist the expertise of Global Arts Live to establish and operate The Platform arts center will bring our local arts and science communities, neighbors, and visitors alike, together to showcase and contribute to the artistry, innovation, and ingenuity that defines the Canal District Kendall neighborhood.”

— Salvatore Zinno, senior vice president of development, BioMed Realty