Hot Property: The Amp at Suffolk Downs

What: The Amp

Where: 125 Salt St., Revere

Owner: The HYM Investment Group

Built: 2025

A new 600-seat amphitheater has begun hosting a series of concerts through September at Suffolk Downs, including one that pays homage to the upcoming 60th anniversary of the Beatles’ 1966 concert at the former racetrack.

The 4EverFab Beatles Band performs Aug. 7, while Booty Vortex headlines a funk and disco night on Sept. 11.

The Amp’s lagoon doubles as a stormwater management system that controls runoff from the site as it flows into Sales Creek, using a real-time monitoring and automated flow control. The system treats runoff to control sediments and pollution while minimizing flooding.

The 161-acre property is approved for approximately 16 million square feet of office, life science, residential, retail and hotel space. The second apartment building, the 473-unit Portico, broke ground in 2025.

They Said It:

“The Amp reflects our broader vision for a resilient, community-centered neighborhood: creating space for residents and visitors alike to gather, connect, and enjoy programming year-round, while incorporating sustainable infrastructure designed for the long-term.”

— Tom O’Brien, managing partner and CEO, The HYM Investment Group