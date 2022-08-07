Hot Property: The Current

What: The Current

Where: 100 Seaport Boulevard, Boston

Owner: WS Development

Built: 2022

The Current retail incubator expands WS Development’s partnership with Black Owned Bos. Market with a new line-up of stores for Black Owned Business Month during August.

The latest roster of tenants includes cruelty-free, plant-based skin care brand Brown and Coconut, gourmet cupcakes vendor Caked, Centerpiece Flower Shop, Hip Baby Gear, Lifebloom candle and incense shop, snack vendor Nüssli118; African-inspired accessory shop Tafari Wraps and a loose-leaf tea specialist, The TéSpa. Sustainable baby products and accessory boutique Little Coca Bean Company has extended its stay from the spring season.

The Black Economic Council of Massachusetts (BECMA) will support Black Owned Bos. by providing each of the nine participating businesses with $1,000 grants as well as digital devices such as iPads, mobile hotspots and Square payment readers.

They Said It:

“Black Owned Bos. is excited to support The Current Season 9 and about the opportunity to collaborate with WS Development on their signature retail incubator in the Seaport. Impactful support and wraparound services are crucial to success as a small business.”

— Jae’da Turner, founder and managing director, Black Owned Bos.