Hot Property: The District

What: The District

Where: Burlington

Owner: National Development

Built: 1979-1981

Three tenants have renewed long-term leases totaling over 130,000 square feet at The District, National Development’s 1.3 million square-foot campus in Burlington.

Software company COMSOL expanded by 11,500 square feet to 45,500 square feet at 100 District Ave. after signing a 10-year lease. Black Duck Software signed a seven-year renewal for 45,000 square feet at 800 District Ave. Coworking provider Regus recommitted to 43,000 square feet at 1500 District Ave. for another seven years.

Located next to the Burlington Mall, the campus includes a 170-room Marriott Residence Inn, EV charging stations, a roof deck, walking loop and Zagster bike share program. Special events include weekly summer barbecues, an Earth Day celebration and animal yoga.

They Said It:

“Our vision for The District has always been to create a next-generation work environment that blends high-performance office space with curated amenities and walkable convenience, elevating The District as a destination tenants enjoy beyond the 9 to 5.”

— Billy Kennedy, vice president of asset management, National Development