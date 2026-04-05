Hot Property: The Flexcon Lab at Auxilium

What: The Flexcon Lab at Auxilium

Where: 311 Main St., Worcester

Owner: C&S 311 Main St Worc LLC

Built: 2026

Accelerator and innovation studio Auxilium Worcester will open a lab in downtown Worcester to close gaps in accessible materials science lab space for startups in Massachusetts.

Spencer-based Flexcon materials manufacturer Flexcon is partnering with Auxilium Worcester on the 3,000 square-foot facility at 311 Main St. The space will be staffed with lab technicians and process engineers helping members move toward commercialization.

Construction is scheduled for completion in summer 2026.

Founded in 2025 with backing by Rucker Investments, Auxilium supports startups with capital, mentorship, workspaces and operational support.

Flexcon, part of 44 Maple Group, will provide technical expertise and support. The Flexcon Lab at Auxilium will also serve as the home of the Tech Solutions Group, a division of 44 Maple Group.

They Said It:

“The Flexcon Lab at Auxilium adds a new level of capability for founders. The combination of specialized equipment and direct access to industry experts allows us to attract startups from across the country that need real-world environments to develop and test their technology.”

— Zachary Dutton, executive director, Auxilium