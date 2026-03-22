Hot Property: The Framingham Collection

What: The Framingham Collection

Where: 1657 Worcester Road, Framingham

Owner: XSS Hotels

Built: 2023-2026

Framingham’s historic “Castle Hotel” has been rebranded following a multi-year transformation by Colwen Hotels and XSS Hotels.

Originally completed in 1975 by developer Thomas Flatley as the Sheraton Tara, the hotel has been converted into The Framingham Collection, comprising the Renaissance Framingham Hotel & Conference Center, Fairfield Inn & Suites Framingham and extended-stay format TownePlace Suites Framingham.

The full-service Renaissance Framingham Hotel & Conference Center is being positioned as a weddings and events destination, following updates to guest rooms and public spaces. The facility includes over 25,000 square feet of meeting, wedding and conference space, with capacity for up to 1,000 guests.

The project also updated the property’s food service options, which now include Malone’s Irish Pub & Social, breakfast restaurant Provisions Hearth & Kitchen and lobby grab-and-go vendor Tara Cafe.

They Said It:

“The Renaissance brand is about uncovering the unexpected in every stay, and few canvases are more distinctive than this historic castle. With fully renovated accommodations, modernized public spaces, and new culinary concepts, we are excited to welcome travelers and the community back to a refreshed Framingham legend.”

— David Laurent, general manager, The Framingham Hotel Collection