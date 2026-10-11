Hot Property: The Malin Seaport

What: The Malin Seaport

Where: 115 Autumn Lane, Boston

Owner: WS Development

Built: 2026

The Malin’s first Boston location includes a mix of private and shared workspaces including 12 private offices, 32 dedicated desks, four meeting rooms, 12 phone booths and a library/event room.

The New York-based workspace provider occupies 20,000 square feet on the second floor of WS Development’s 115 Autumn Lane, opening onto a covered terrace. Meeting spaces with integrated audio-visual equipment are designed to accommodate groups from six to 30 participants.

The Boston location opened Oct. 5. It’s the 12th nationwide for New York-based Malin. Five additional locations are planned in New York, California, Texas and Utah.

They Said It:

“The Malin offers a modern approach to the workplace, pairing beautifully designed workspaces with hospitality and service that complement the broader collection of offices, residences, retail, dining and culture in Seaport.”

— Ariel Foman, area vice president, WS Development