Hot Property: The Residences at Mill 8

What: The Residences at Mill 8

Where: Ludlow

Owner: WinnCompanies and Westmass Area Development Corp.

Built: 2022-2024

A partnership between a western Massachusetts nonprofit and Boston-based WinnCompanies created 95 apartments for residents 55-and-over that were fully leased before completion.

The $43.2 million project also restored the property’s iconic clock tower which is featured on the Ludlow town seal.

Comprising 40 market-rate units and 55 income-restricted apartments, the Residences at Mill 8 represents the second phase of the development at the 170-acre property. The 75-unit Residences at Mill 10 was completed in 2017.

Bank of America purchased the federal LIHTC and federal historic tax credits and provided construction financing. The project received funding from local, state and federal sources.

They Said It:

“Any doubt about the need for projects like this should be erased by the sight of people moving into this beautifully restored building even as we cut the ribbon. These apartments will be filled by year end thanks to the patience and perseverance of our public and private partners, who believed in our vision for this community in the face of skyrocketing, post-pandemic financing and construction costs.”

— Larry Curtis, president and managing partner, WinnDevelopment