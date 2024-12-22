Flood Insurance Is Getting More Affordable

The National Flood Insurance Program is working on allowing policyholders to pay their premiums on a monthly basis. Previously, premiums could only be paid annually.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which operates the program, is in the process of allowing both new and existing customers to pay monthly. The change won’t impact policy terms, just the payment schedule.

Policyholders who escrow their flood payments along with their property taxes and homeowners insurance are not eligible. But everyone else, at the time of application or renewal, will soon have the option of paying annually or monthly.

There will be no extra fees to pay monthly, but once you have selected a payment plan, you cannot change it during the policy’s term. However, federal law requires FEMA to charge certain fees, surcharges and assessments, and those charges will be collected upfront at the start of the policy’s term.

For monthly payers, they will be collected with the first payment. Then, it will be the premium only for the next 11 months.

FEMA said it is working with all NFIP insurers to offer the monthly option as soon as possible.

Two Tips for Renovations

Folks wondering what their homes might be worth if they made certain improvements will find a new tool from Revive helpful. Its artificial intelligence tool, called After Renovation Value, is now open and free for anyone to use.

Revive already works with real estate professionals to provide the guidance, contractors and funding that sellers need to make strategic presale renovations. Now, the ARV tool can estimate current value and reveal a property’s untapped potential – ensuring that sellers don’t leave money on the table by failing to bring their properties up to snuff. The tool also includes a neighborhood property condition analysis.

The program has gone through months of rigorous testing to ensure accuracy and reliability, the company reports. More info can be found at www.revive.realestate.

Speaking of renovations, you might want to think twice about remodeling if you plan to stick around awhile. According to a new study from Clever Real Estate, just under half the owners queried who had undertaken a project within the last five years liked their places better before the work was done.

Clever, which matches real estate agents with local buyers and sellers, actually found a bunch of negatives around remodeling.

First, 3 in 4 owners went over budget on their last project, with nearly half exceeding it by at least $5,000 and a third going at least $10,000 over.

Second, of the about 3 in 4 homeowners who regretted remodeling in the past five years, 1 in 4 regret spending too much and 2 in 5 gripe that the renovation took too long.

Food for thought.

…But Keep Insurers in the Loop

If you do undertake major improvements, don’t forget to tell your insurance company so your coverage can be adjusted accordingly. Many people don’t, according to a new survey by Nationwide.

Homeowners may not realize that taking on big projects could impact their insurance, said Casey Kempton, president of the insurer’s personal lines division: “We always recommend consulting with an insurance agent before diving into any major DIY renovation to ensure that all potential risks are covered.”

The poll found that 55 percent of owners who completed large-scale renovations within the past two years “have not adjusted their insurance policies, leaving themselves at risk of being underinsured.”

Homeowners should not wait to update their coverage until the project is completed. Do it before the work starts, so everyone will be covered.

There Is No ‘Best Day to Buy’!

I hate it when researchers come out with reports on the “best day to buy a house” or list one for sale. I am not going to name names, because these companies normally produce solid research, but studies about the “best day” are bogus – pure and simple.

One recent study said the best day to buy is Dec. 5 – but anyone who settles on that date would have signed their purchase contracts 30 to 60 days earlier. No one, not even the best researchers, can say with any accuracy what the best day to buy is, because sales only become part of the record when they go to settlement.

More Building Lots Coming

Building lots are in short supply in many major markets, but more sites are on the way.

According to home marketing and research firm Zonda, lots under development are up more than 21 percent from the end of 2023.

Unfortunately, most new buildable sites are in the excavation stage – the beginning stage of development – and won’t be delivered until early spring at the earliest.

Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com.