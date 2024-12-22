The Counterintuitive Math that Unlocks New Possibilities

At first glance, the idea that two, plus two, equals five seems ridiculous. A banker who messes up this basic math would surely lose their job. But sometimes, the math isn’t just about numbers – it’s about people.

This phrase, though it sounds funny, is a great way to explain the power of synergy: when different minds come together, they can achieve more than they ever could alone.

We live in a time of incredible complexity, with pressing challenges at every level of society. On a global scale, we’re grappling with economic uncertainty, climate change and geopolitical conflicts. At home, issues like political polarization, affordable housing, challenges within the healthcare system, social inequality and questions about the future of work dominate headlines.

Everyone has ideas about how to solve these problems, but opinions often clash. Too frequently, these disagreements turn into barriers rather than bridges.

One of the reasons for this is a growing inability – or unwillingness – to have productive conversations with people who hold different views. Whether it’s on a national stage or around the dinner table, too many of us have stopped listening to those we don’t agree with. The divide often feels as simple and stark as “red state versus blue state,” yet it’s much deeper than that.

But what if we approached disagreements differently? What if, instead of doubling down on our own beliefs, we paused to truly understand why someone else thinks the way they do? Stephen Covey’s timeless advice – “Seek first to understand, then to be understood” – offers a roadmap for this kind of engagement. It’s not about giving up your own perspective; it’s about creating space for dialogue.

Differing Perspectives Drive Value

People are shaped by their unique experiences. Where we grow up, the challenges we face, and the communities we’re part of all influence how we see the world. This is why two people can look at the same problem and come up with completely different solutions.

These differences aren’t liabilities; they’re assets. Fidelity Bank captures this perfectly with a saying displayed on its board room wall: “If you value the difference, the difference will produce value.”

This philosophy is at the heart of synergy – the idea that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts.

Consider how this works in practice: A banker might not understand the daily struggles of a farmer, but by working together, they can create solutions that benefit both. Similarly, a scientist and an artist might approach a problem from opposing perspectives, yet their collaboration could lead to a breakthrough neither could achieve alone.

Synergy, however, doesn’t happen automatically. It requires patience, humility, and effort. It takes the courage to ask, “Why does this person see things differently?” and the discipline to listen actively.

These steps aren’t easy, especially in a culture that often prioritizes being right over being open. But the rewards are worth it. When we truly listen and collaborate, we unlock possibilities that we never could have imagined on our own.

Work Together to Innovate, Resolve Conflicts

This approach applies to every aspect of life. In politics, it can bridge divides and foster bipartisan solutions. In business, it can drive innovation and build stronger teams. In our personal lives, it can deepen relationships and resolve conflicts.

And while none of us can single-handedly solve the world’s biggest problems, we can all positively impact the parts of the world we touch.

When people come together with open minds and a willingness to collaborate, the results can be extraordinary. The idea of “two plus two equals five” reminds us that by combining perspectives and valuing differences, we can achieve outcomes that are greater than the sum of their parts.

So, the next time you find yourself in a disagreement, think about that banker who seemingly got the math wrong. Remember, it’s not about proving your point or winning the argument. Instead, it’s about merging your perspective with someone else’s to create something greater together.

As we enter the holiday season and look toward a new year, let’s embrace this idea of coming together. Whether it’s with family, friends or colleagues, take a moment to celebrate the differences that make us unique and the connections that make us stronger.

Here’s to a season filled with understanding, unity and the magic of making five out of two plus two. Happy Holidays and a bright New Year!

Ed Manzi Jr. is chairman and CEO of Worcester-based Fidelity Bank.