Hot Property: The Residences at Slade Farm

What: The Residences at Slade Farm

Where: 508 Grand Army of the Republic Highway, Somerset

Owner: High Road Hospitality

Built: 2024-2026

A 120-unit residential project has broken ground in southeastern Massachusetts within the Fairfield Commons mixed-use development in Somerset.

The Residences at Slade Farm was approved under the state’s Chapter 40B affordable housing law. The project includes 25 percent income-restricted units.

Designed by Boston-based HDS Architecture, the project includes a pair of 4-story buildings including a flexible great room with entertainment areas, work from home spaces, and a fitness center. A central green will include seating, a fire pit and grill stations.

Fairfield Commons includes a 111-room Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel and 7,500-square-foot retail building.

They Said It:

“We built upon the hospitality-driven amenities that Fairfield Commons has to offer to create a modern living concept that appeals to all residents, whether they are young professionals, families planting roots in the Somerset community, or empty nesters seeking the convenience of the greater neighborhood. This project is adaptable to all.”

— Hans Strauch, Founder and Creative Director at HDS Architecture