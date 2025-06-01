Hot Property: Toussaint Louverture Cultural Center

What: Toussaint Louverture Cultural Center

Where: Lovejoy Wharf, Boston

Owner: Related Beal

Built: 2025

Boston’s first Haitian cultural center will host author talks, classes on Haitian art and painting, an art gallery and cultural library including print and digital materials.

Developer Related Beal hosted a grand opening ceremony in May for

The Toussaint Louverture Cultural Center (TLCC) at Lovejoy Wharf. The center is an initiative by Haitian Americans United Inc. and its partners to promote and preserve Haitian heritage and provide educational programs. The cultural center will host youth programming, dance and language classes.

The Lovejoy Wharf mixed-use development includes 175 condominiums, restaurant tenants Alcove and Night Shift Brewing, and the headquarters of athletic shoe manufacturer Converse.

They Said It:

“This is a tremendous addition to the neighborhood, and we’re grateful to support this meaningful space honoring Haitian heritage.”

— Aisha Miller, vice president, Related Beal