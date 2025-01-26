Hot Property: Union 346 Phase II

What: Union 346 Phase II

Where: 3 Hawkins St., Somerville

Owner: John M. Corcoran & Company (JMC), The Grossman Companies Inc. and SMT Development

Built: 2023-2024

A new apartment complex in Somerville’s Union Square includes 49 apartments built to Passive House standards.

Needham-based Nauset Construction recently completed the Phase II building of the Union 346 Apartments. Designed by ICON Architecture of Boston, the development consists of wood-framed buildings above a steel and concrete podium. Amenities include a roof deck, sky bar and work-from-home pods. Some units include balconies or walk-out patios.

The project is designed to meet Passive House Institute US certification, which requires a tight building envelope to reduce heating and cooling costs.

The first phase of Union 346, completed in 2024, consisted of a 94-unit building with ground-floor retail space.

They Said It:

“Since its inception, Nauset Construction has been committed to green building and sustainable construction practices, and we are pleased that developers continue to recognize our focus of providing highly efficient, urban infill projects throughout the Greater Boston multifamily markets.”

— Anthony Papantonis, president, Nauset Construction