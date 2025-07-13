Hot Property: Veolia North American HQ

What: Veolia North American headquarters

Where: 100 Federal St., Boston

Owner: BXP

Built: 1971

Environmental services firm Veolia North America relocated its headquarters this month to 100 Federal St. in Boston’s Financial District.

The new third-floor suite has capacity for 150 employees and was designed to encourage collaborative work and personal interaction, with a mixture of individual workspaces, meeting areas and gathering spaces.

Veolia operates water and wastewater treatment systems for communities in all six New England states and hazardous waste management for the biotech industry in a partnership with MassBio.

They Said It:

“Boston represents an ideal fit for the needs of Veolia as we continue to grow by meeting the environmental challenges of our customers. Like Veolia, Boston is grounded in a rich history while also serving as a springboard for intellectual and engineering innovations that set forth a vision for the future.”

— Bob Cappadona, president and CEO, Veolia’s environmental solutions and services business