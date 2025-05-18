Hot Property: Vertex Bridge

What: Vertex Bridge

Where: 22 Drydock Ave, Boston

Owner: Related Beal

Built: 2025

Construction of a new pedestrian bridge will link two Vertex Pharmaceuticals research buildings in Boston’s Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park while providing flexibility for future demolition.

The nearly 100-foot-long Vertex Bridge will connect Vertex’ Jeffrey Leiden Center for Cell and Genetic Therapies buildings I and II, a pair of office-lab buildings on Drydock Avenue.

Boston-based architects SGA designed the pedestrian bridge with modular components, enabling it to be delivered to the site in large sections for quick assembly later this year. Completion of steel framing at The Leiden Center II building is scheduled for December.

Connecting the third floors of the two buildings, the Vertex Bridge can be dismantled if the property becomes a multitenant building in the future.

They Said It:

“It’s not a convenience for people to move from building to building. It’s really about moving science and innovation within the family of the Vertex business campuses. As we were designing the shell and core, they’ve had incredible successes and would need this physical connection.”

— Joe Mamayek, principal, SGA