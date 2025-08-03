Hot Property: Vesa

What: Vesa

Where: 339 Boston Post Road, Marlborough

Owner: The Procopio Companies

Built: 2023-2025

Preleasing has started for Vesa, a 140-unit apartment complex in Marlborough that’s scheduled for completion in September.

Designed by Maugel Destefano Architects of Harvard and developed by The Procopio Companies of Middleton, Vesa includes 60 one-bedroom, 62 two-bedroom and 18 three-bedroom units. Resident amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and walking trails.

Procopio Construction is construction manager for the project, which received a $32.3 million mortgage from Salem Five Bank in May 2024.

Bria, Procopio Companies’ property management division, will operate the complex.

They Said It:

“Vesa represents our commitment to bringing more housing to the city of Marlborough. This development provides residents with a lifestyle connected to the outdoors and is poised to become a major part of the community, and we’re proud to see Vesa become the new home for both current Marlborough residents, and new ones as well.”

— Brian Walsh, managing director, Bria