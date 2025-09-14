Hot Property: Warren Towers Renovations

What: Warren Towers Renovations

Where: 700 Commonwealth Ave., Boston

Owner: Trustees of Boston University

Built: 1965

Shawmut Design and Construction is beginning a new phase of the $550 million renovation of Boston University’s Warren Towers as students return to campus.

The first phase includes remodeling of student rooms and common areas, installation of air conditioning and replacement of bathrooms with private, accessible, all-gender facilities. Additional upgrades include new plumbing, IT infrastructure and security systems, and dining hall renovations.

The building exterior is undergoing full masonry repair and restoration, with all windows being replaced and insulation added to exterior walls and roof areas to meet current energy codes. Scaffolding, protective wrap and a personnel and material hoist enable masonry repairs and window replacement to continue year-round while protecting the community from dust and debris.

Constructed in 1965 and first occupied in 1966, the 1,800-bed Warren Towers is the largest dormitory in Boston and the second largest non-military dorm in the U.S.

Project team members include architect Miller Dyer Spears and owner’s project manager LeftField Project Management.

They Said It:

“As a firm rooted in Boston and trusted to deliver complex projects on active urban campuses, we are proud to partner with BU to bring this legendary residence hall into the 21st century. With safety for students, staff, and the community guiding every step of the process, we’re excited to deliver modern, comfortable, and sustainable spaces that will support student success for years to come.”

— Kevin Sullivan, executive vice president, Shawmut Design and Construction’s New England region