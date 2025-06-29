Hot Property: Welch’s New Headquarters

What: Welch’s headquarters

Where: 1601 Trapelo Road, Waltham

Owner: BXP

Built: 1950

Welch’s 200 corporate employees have taken occupancy of the fruit juice and snack manufacturer’s new headquarters in Waltham’s Reservoir Park.

Designed by architects SGA with project management by A/E/C Solutions, the 60,000 square-foot facility includes lab and collaboration spaces on a high-visibility site overlooking Route 128.

Founded in 1869, Welch’s is owned by a cooperative of approximately 650 family farms. At a grand opening ceremony on June 17, guests sampled Welch’s new products including its Sparkling and ZERO beverage lines.

The 150-year-old food and beverage manufacturer signed a lease with landlord BXP for the new offices in June 2024. The company’s headquarters previously was located at 300 Baker Ave. in Concord.

They Said It:

“It’s exciting to see such a historic yet forward-looking brand bring its next chapter to life here in Waltham, and we look forward to Welch’s continued success in our thriving business district.”

— Patrick Mulvihill, senior vice president of leasing, BXP’s Boston region