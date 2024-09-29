Hot Property: Williams College Museum of Art

What: Williams College Museum of Art

Where: Williamstown

Owner: Williams College

Built: 2024-2026

Skanska Integrated Solutions is program manager for construction of Williams College’s new Museum of Art which broke ground in September.

Located on a nearly 7-acre site, the 76,800-square-foot museum will include exhibits, gathering and teaching spaces and administrative offices.

The project will be built to Passive House design standards and will pursue Living Building Challenge certification.

SIS is the program management and consulting group of Skanska USA Building.

They Said It:

“The Williams College Museum of Art has particularly ambitious sustainability goals to meet, and I’m confident that our team’s extensive experience leveraging sustainable design and construction will ensure these goals are met upon the project’s completion.”

— John Benzinger, program executive, Skanska Integrated Solutions