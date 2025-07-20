Hot Property: Worcester’s The Cove

What: The Cove

Where: 85 Green St., Worcester

Owner: V10 Development

Built: 2023-2025

Residents of The Cove, a newly completed 173-unit apartment complex in Worcester’s Canal District, can take in the minor league baseball action at Polar Park without ever leaving the property.

A roof deck and select units afford views of Worcester Red Sox games in the 7-story, 210,000 square-foot complex designed by The Architectural Team of Chelsea.

Interior designs’ “bohemian rock-and-roll glamor aesthetic” pay homage to the Sir Morgan’s Cove nightclub that formerly occupied the site, including a double-sided glass fireplace, custom art and millwork, tattoo-inspired pieces by local muralists Jay Mac and Serve 142, Persian rugs and leather upholstery.

V10 Development’s The Cove is the latest in a series of dozens of Worcester projects designed by TAT over nearly three decades, including adaptive reuse of underutilized buildings.

They Said It:

“The Cove’s immediate success as a newly built luxury apartment community proves that Worcester has truly entered a new era. The market is showing that this is in fact one of the most desirable residential destinations in the state.”

— James J. Szymanski, principal, TAT