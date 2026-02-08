Hot Property: Workbar Needham

What: Workbar Needham

Where: 117 Kendrick St., Needham

Owner: The Bulfinch Companies

Built: 2025-2026

Workbar expanded its coworking space at Bulfinch’s 117 Kendrick St. in Needham to accommodate growing demand for flexible office and conferencing space.

The coworking provider now occupies nearly 40,000 square feet after adding 12,000 square feet at one of its strongest-performing suburban locations. Since opening in 2020, Workbar Needham has operated at or near capacity, reflecting the popularity of suburban office locations that support hybrid work, Bulfinch Companies announced.

Scheduled for completion in May, the expansion will include private offices, larger coworking neighborhoods, a new conferencing center and upgraded amenities.

117 Kendrick St. contains 213,000 square feet of office, lab and R&D space.

They Said It:

“Our vision has always been to make it easy for people to work close to home without sacrificing productivity or community. We’re building ecosystems where people can choose a great place to work without taking on the high cost of living in the city or relying on increasingly expensive, unreliable commutes.”

— Sarah Travers, CEO, Workbar