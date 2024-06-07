Housing Conversion Sought for South End Medical Building

A South End property acquired last year from Boston University will be converted into 24 housing units under proposed expansion plans by a Boston developer.

615 Albany St. LLC, a corporation registered to Gregory McCarthy of Charlestown, paid $3.4 million to acquire the 19th-century building in July 2023. The 20,498-square-foot building was previously part of the Boston University Medical Center campus.

The $4 million project will seek property tax abatements under Boston’s pilot office-to-residential conversion incentive program which launched last winter.

After meeting with Boston Planning & Development Agency staff, the developer reduced the height of the project from seven to six stories, representing a single-story addition, according to a small project review filing submitted this week.

The project will include 13 studios, some as small as 454 square feet. Anthem Construction will be the general contractor.

Along with BPDA approval, the project requires zoning variances for floor area ratio, height and the change of use, according to the submission. A BPDA public comment period runs through July 3.