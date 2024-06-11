HUECU to Rebrand as ‘Harvard FCU’

Harvard University Employees Credit Union will be changing its name to “Harvard Federal Credit Union.“

The nonprofit financial institution, with more than 55,000 members and assets exceeding $1.2 billion, held a board of directors vote in March to switch from a Massachusetts state charter to a federal charter. Harvard FCU’s updated brand identity includes a new modern logo that will be applied to all current branding, including on its website, social channels, advertising, signage, and in-branch experiences.

According to the credit union, this change in name and logo will not impact members’ account information, processes or the services offered to them. Deposits will remain fully insured through federal and state insurance and all branch and digital services will continue to be offered to members.

“More than 85 years ago, our founders had the vision of a credit union owned by our members that would serve the needs of Harvard University employees, particularly those who lacked access to financial services,” Craig Leonard, president and CEO of Harvard Federal Credit Union, said in a statement.

“Today, we bring these services to a growing group of members, including students, faculty, alumni, and staff of Harvard and Lesley Universities and employees of many of the teaching hospitals in greater Boston,” Leonard continued. “Our new name, Harvard Federal Credit Union, conveys our proud history and our intention to bring the benefits of membership to more underserved groups across the region. With this name change, we recommit ourselves to helping all our members build a strong financial future, so that they can make a bigger impact in life.”

Harvard Federal Credit Union was founded in 1939 by university employees and serves all Harvard affiliates including faculty, students, alumni, staff, and Harvard University’s teaching hospitals.