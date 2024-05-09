Hydrogen Energy Company Expands Production in Billerica

A Billerica hydrogen technology company that received $44 million in federal funding this spring renewed its lease for a Rivertech Park property as it ramps up production.

Nuvera Fuel Cells manufactures hydrogen fuel cell stacks for vehicles including heavy equipment.

In March, the company announced $30 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy under the Inflation Reduction Act, which is allocating $369 billion to clean energy companies over the next decade to support decarbonization. And in April, Nuvera announced it received $14 million in federal investment tax credits.

The company renewed its 111,000-square-foot full building lease at 129 Concord Road, where it’s been headquartered since 2007.

The nearly 31-acre property includes two buildings that have been upgraded during Nuvera’s tenancy to add lab space and clean rooms, according to brokerage Newmark, which represented Nuvera in its lease negotiations with landlord Rivertech Park LLC.