Steward Says It is Selling the More Than 30 Hospitals It Operates Nationwide

Steward Health Care said it plans to sell off all its hospitals after announcing earlier this week that it filed for bankruptcy protection.

The Dallas-based company operates more than 30 hospitals nationwide, including eight in Massachusetts. Steward said it does not expect any interruptions in its hospitals’ day-to-day operations, which the company said will continue in the ordinary course throughout the Chapter 11 process.

In court filings, the company said that beginning in late January, Steward initiated what it described as a “phased marketing process” for the sale of its hospital facilities.

“Presently, the company is marketing all of its hospitals,” the company said a filing Tuesday.

Steward filed for bankruptcy protection early Monday. Company officials said in a statement that Steward took the step to let it continue to provide needed care to patients.

“Steward’s hospitals, medical centers and physician’s offices are open and continuing to serve patients and the broader community and our commitment to our employees will not change,” the company said in a statement.

Steward’s eight hospitals in Massachusetts include St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Carney Hospital, both in Boston.