HYM Named as Advisor on Carney Hospital Property

Boston-based HYM Investment Group and a Dorchester anti-violence coalition will serve as advisers to the new owners of a former Boston hospital on a redevelopment plan.

Apollo Global Management acquired the nearly 13-acre Carney Hospital property at 2100 Dorchester Ave. following the bankruptcy of Steward Health Care and closure of the hospital in August 2024.

HYM Investment Group CEO Thomas O’Brien has been meeting with local civic leaders to discuss a redevelopment plan that could include housing and a health care component, according to the Dorchester Reporter.

HYM will partner with Our City at Peace, an anti-violence coalition led by Rev. Jeffrey Brown, as development advisers.

The two organizations are also part of the designated developer team for the long-vacant Parcel P3 in Roxbury. O’Brien’s HYM Investment Group already is master developer of two large, complex development sites: the Bulfinch Crossing redevelopment in Government Center and the Suffolk Downs project in East Boston and Revere.

A task force appointed by Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu recommended that the Carney Hospital property should be reactivated with health care and social service programs.