I’ve Fallen in Love with the South Coast. You Should, Too

Imagine a community that offers coastal beauty, easy accessibility to major metropolitan areas and a relaxed lifestyle enriched by cultural, recreational and natural offerings – perfect for just about any phase of life.

The South Coast is where it’s at!

Originally from Hingham, and having lived in Massachusetts nearly my entire life, I came to this realization on the late side. In fact, I didn’t move to Mattapoisett until 2023 – but I haven’t looked back.

The South Coast’s appeal continues to grow, and in my view, it rivals (if not surpasses) more conventionally popular destinations in close proximity, namely Cape Cod and coastal Rhode Island. What sets it apart is its diversity: coastal farming communities, vibrant urban centers and abundant outdoor recreation – all within easy reach.

The region includes a wide range of cities and towns with varying population densities. Communities like Acushnet, Dartmouth, Marion, Mattapoisett, Rochester and Westport offer some of the lowest density levels, while urban cities New Bedford and Fall River account for nearly two-thirds of the South Coast’s total population (100,941 and 93,940 respectively, out of 306,588), this according to information from the U.S. Census data and regional summaries.

In fact, earlier this year, an analysis of census data by the UMass Donahue Institute found demographic growth in the region. According to the report, New Bedford continued modest growth, reflecting its expanding housing and cultural appeal; Fall River had slight population increases, buoyed by affordable housing and commuter access to Providence and Boston; Dartmouth had notable growth driven by suburban expansion; and smaller communities, including Fairhaven, Westport, Marion and Mattapoisett also saw steady growth – a nod to their scenic waterfront and quiet lifestyle.

Connectivity and History

What’s most remarkable to me about living on the South Coast, and specifically in Mattapoisett, is how easy it is. I don’t worry about bridge traffic or construction delays, and with multiple transportation options and routes, even summertime travel is relatively painless.

Interstate 195, U.S. Route 6 and Massachusetts Routes 24, 79 and 140 make the region accessible. Travel times to T. F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island, or Logan International Airport in Boston are short and the recently launched South Coast Rail Project has made getting into the city without the stress of traffic or parking even easier! Plus, New Bedford offers ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard and Cuttyhunk.

The South Coast is steeped in history, from its textile, whaling and fishing industries to its abolitionist legacy and shipbuilding roots. It also features natural treasures like Nasketucket Bay State Reservation (also known as Nunes Farm), Horseneck Beach in Westport and a constellation of lighthouses, including Ned Point Light in Mattapoisett and Bird Island Light in Marion.

This up-and-coming region is home to several large employers, such as Titleist in Fairhaven and Southcoast Health in New Bedford. And let’s not forget the South Coast’s active association in the wind energy sector – the region’s maritime workforce, port infrastructure and proximity to offshore wind lease areas make the South Coast the perfect hub for the offshore wind industry.

I’m Investing Here

I believe in this region so strongly that I’m currently developing my second residential community in Mattapoisett.

The Cottages at the Bay Club is an exclusive collection of 12 upscale townhomes, set within one of New England’s most desirable golf communities. In fact, the Bay Club is one of only two Certified Silver Audubon Signature Sanctuaries in Massachusetts and offers championship golf, a sports and fitness complex, fine dining and a vibrant social community.

My previous project, Shag Bark Circle Village, includes 32 homes, many adjacent to one of the Bay Club’s fairways.

Some may be upset with me for shining a spotlight on this oft-overlooked Massachusetts region, but I’m genuinely surprised more people don’t consider the South Coast a preferred residential destination.

With modest population growth trending upward over the past several years, it’s clear that more people are catching on – recognizing the region’s rich history, impressive geography and exciting opportunities on the horizon.

The South Coast isn’t just a hidden gem anymore. It’s becoming one of New England’s most desirable places to live – and I couldn’t be happier to call it home.

Win Sargent is managing member of Torwin Development LLC.