January Sees Sales Slowdown

While the winter is known to be a particularly slow season in a cold climate such as New England, both the condominium and single-family markets in Massachusetts saw noticeable drops in sales according to new data from The Warren Group, the publisher of Banker & Tradesman.

There were 2,305 single-family home sales in Massachusetts in January, a 12.7 percent decrease from January 2025. The median single-family home price in Massachusetts increased 4.7 percent on a year-over-year basis to $612,500. In December 2025 there were 3,745 single-family home sales according to The Warren group.

“Home sales that closed in January went under agreement in November or December of last year; the holidays are not a popular time for house-hunting,” said Cassidy Norton, associate publisher and media relations director at The Warren Group, in a statement. “The lack of inventory also contributed to a drop in sales and increase in price.”

Condominiums had a less drastic decrease in sales. There were 1,121 condo sales in Massachusetts in January, compared to 1,158 in January 2025. Additionally, condo prices remained relatively flat as the median sale price increased to $535,000, a 0.9 percent increase. In December 2025 there were 1,627 condo sales.

The Greater Boston market followed the decline in sales, albeit with a more drastic drop in the single-family home market.

There were 1,058 single-family home sales in the Greater Boston housing market in January 2026, a 14.1 percent fall from January 2025. Also, there were 809 condo sales in January, down from 793 sales in January 2025: a 2 percent decrease.

In December 2025 there was 1,742 single-family home sales in Greater Boston. There were 1,139 condominium sales in the region in that month.