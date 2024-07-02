Jeanne D’Arc Picks Thurston as New CEO

Larissa Thurston is set to be the new CEO of Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union, the lender announced Friday afternoon.

Thurston will succeed the current CEO, Mark Cochran, after his planned retirement at the end of the summer from the Lowell-based, $2.18 billion-asset credit union.

“We are delighted to announce that Larissa Thurston will join JDCU as our next President and CEO,” Board Chair Naomi Prendergast said in statement. “Larissa’s extensive experience as both a credit union CEO and CFO, coupled with the talents of our existing executive team, will continue and expand upon JDCU’s standing as a mission-focused community financial partner. Our Board is incredibly grateful to Mark Cochran, our outgoing President and CEO for the past 17 years, and we wish him all the best upon his retirement.”

Thurston has more than 24 years of financial services experience and a proven track record of delivering results, driving innovation and managing risks, Jeanne D’Arc said. Her most recent role was president and CEO of the $997 million-asset St. Mary’s Credit Union in Marlborough.

“I’m honored to carry Mark’s philanthropic work forward and continue building upon JDCU’s ‘Heart to Serve’ mission with the support of our experienced executive leadership team and dedicated employees,” Thurston said in a statement. “Together, I know we will find new and innovative ways to positively impact our community, further strengthen our cooperative and help even more members make smart financial choices.”

Thurston is currently chairperson of the board for the Boys & Girls Club of MetroWest and the United Way of Tri-County, Jeanne D’Arc said. She is also on the board of the Marlborough Economic Development Committee.

Thurston earned her MBA and BS in accounting and finance from Southern New Hampshire University. Thurston received an executive leadership certificate through Wharton Executive Education after graduating from the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking and completing the ABA’s Financial Managers School.